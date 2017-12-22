Last nine births on Donegal Island have been baby boys

The last nine births on a Donegal Island have been boys.

There are currently around 29 children on the Gaeltacht island, 14 of which are under five years of age.

The latest spate of births have seen nine boys being delivered to parents on the picturesque island.

Three baptisms will take place on the island today.

Speaking on Barrscéalta, Raidío na Gaeltachta, the bainisteoir of Comharchumann Oileán Thoraí, Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill, said that three families with children have moved back to the island recently.

Santa is also expected to arrive at the island sooner than he will arrive in other parts of Donegal.