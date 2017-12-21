Tributes pour in for Donegal Údarás na Gaeltachta member who passed away

Tributes have been pouring in following the news of the death of Gráinne MhicGéidigh, the first woman ever to be elected to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Ms. MhicGéidigh,59, who was exceptionally well known and respected throughout the county and further afield passed away on Tuesday.

Gráinne made history in April 2005 when she became Sinn Féin's first ever elected member to the board and also the first ever woman of any party to do so.

She vocalised her views on the Irish language and culture with passion and devotion during her seven years on the board.

A native of Ranafast and a member of the well known family Clann Uí Dhuibheannaigh, Gráinne moved to Gaoth Dobhair in 1983 and lived in Dunlewey. She and her husband Edward had four of a family, two daughters and two sons.

Michelle Gildernew said: “On behalf of the Republican community in Fermanagh South Tyrone I offer our sincere condolences to Gráinne’s family, friends and comrades in Donegal. She was an absolute lady, kind, generous, great craic and had the most beautiful Irish.”

Others described Gráinne as “a lovely woman and a beautiful person.”

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, described Gráinne as being an ardent and determined promoter of the Irish language during her tenure on the board.

An tUasalÓ hÉanaigh paid his heartfelt condolences to her immediate and extended family and all those who knew her.

Gráinne is survived by her husband Edward, her two daughters, two sons and five sisters.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from Wednesday, December 20th.

Removal from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Ar dheis Dé a raibh a hanam dhíl.