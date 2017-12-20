Sadness at news of the death of Gráinne MhicGéidigh

There is great sadness in many parts of the county and beyond at news of the death of Gráinne MhicGéidigh.

The former Sinn Féin member of Údarás na Gaeltachta passed away on Tuesday at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A passionate Irish language speaker, Gráinne was exceptionally well known and respected across the county.

She is survived by her husband Edward, her two daughters, two sons and five sisters.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 2pm Wednesday, December 20th.

Removal from there on Friday, December 22nd at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny, care of any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Gaoth Dobhair.