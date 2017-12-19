Water notice conservation lifted in Donegal following driest April in 67 years

Irish Water would like to advise consumers supplied by Lough Colm and Lough Fad in that the water conservation notice that was issued in May has been lifted.

Records showed that April 2017 was the driest April experienced for 67 years leading to the conservation notice being put in place.

The lakes are approaching a sustainable level as a result of measures taken to manage the water flows, however they haven’t recovered fully and customers are asked to continue to be mindful of their consumption practices.

Although the request to conserve has been lifted following drought management measures that were taken by Irish Water and Donegal County Council over the past few months, customers are still urged to report any leaks they see by calling the Irish Water Customer Care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public for their ongoing co-operation.