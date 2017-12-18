Donegal public urged to join Mica Action Group as housing minister arrives in Carndonagh

The Minister for Housing, Damien English, will visit Carndonagh this evening to meet people who are living in MICA affected homes.

The Mica Action Group (MAG) is urging people to come out and support them at the Carndonagh Public Services Centre as they try to progress issues ahead of the festive season.

Donegal families are urging the Government to implement a Mica redress scheme for those affected by defective concrete blocks. People are being asked to make their way to the centre before 8pm.