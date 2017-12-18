Dense fog in places but overall a good day forecast for Donegal

Dense fog could linger in some parts of the county especially around rivers and lakes today.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange fog warning which will remain valid until tonight at 23.59.

It will be bright and mainly dry today with sunny spells developing.

It will be mild and misty overnight with dense fog in places. Temperatures will rise steadily overnight, with values of 9 to 12 C., by dawn in light to moderate southerly breezes.