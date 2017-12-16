Saturday's weather in Donegal

Away from coasts there's frost in some areas and local radio have been hearing warnings from motorists of black ice on some back roads early this morning.

However, the frost will have long cleared by mid morning and it will become milder. The weather is mixed for today, changeable with rain and drizzle at times. Cloud cover will increase also as the day progresses.

Temperatures are good for the time of year and due to get milder, between six to ten degrees for today, lowest temperatures tonight one to five degrees.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, becoming dry as the day progresses, mild, with temperatures from nine to 12 degrees.

Looking briefly ahead to next week, more good news, as the weather forecasters are suggesting there will be very little rain, making getting out and about in a busy week for so many a lot more pleasant.