Weather alerts issued for Donegal

Status yellow weather alerts has been issued for the counties of Donegal, Galway, Sligo, Mayo and Leitrim.

Met Éireann has said that heavy thundery downpours are expected over the next 24 hours which could potentially lead to rainfall accumulation of 30mm to 50mm in places in the county.

A wind warning has also been issued. Winds could reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of between 90 and 110km/h. Winds possibly higher for a short time this evening along western coastal areas. The wind warning is in place until before midnight on Thursday evening.

This warning is now in place and will last until 1pm tomorrow alongside the snow-ice warning which is in operation for the entire country until 8pm tomorrow evening.