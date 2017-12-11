New digital hub for Donegal

A new digital innovation hub has been announced for Donegal.

The hub will be located in Buncrana at the urban council offices in the town.

An application by Donegal County Council to develop a centre has been successful.

Donegal TD and government minister Joe McHugh said funding figures will be announced when a contract with Enterprise Ireland is signed.

“The vision for this digital innovation hub represents the ambition of the council to refurbish and extend the urban council offices in Buncrana,” Deputy McHugh said.

“The plans involve the Buncrana offices becoming an innovation centre for the whole Inishowen peninsula, capitalising on the high tech skillsets and the development of new businesses, creating and supporting jobs in the area.

“I want to pay tribute to Donegal County Council for their excellent application for funding and thank all those involved.

“I also want to thank Minister for Business Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Ireland for including this Donegal innovation centre in plans announced around the country. I have been monitoring and supporting the application and stressing the need for this sort of high tech centre in Inishowen.

“This is a good day for the county. Here in Donegal we are already developing smaller digital hubs in places like Carrigart, Kilcar and on Arranmore Island and is part of a regional focus to drive jobs in rural areas of the country. The addition of a more substantial centre in Buncrana today is great news for the county."