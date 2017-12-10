Fundraising initiative for Donegal man's cancer treatment is right on track

A campaign to raise funds for pioneering cancer treatment for a Letterkenny man is close to reaching its target, one week after it was launched.

Michael McGrath, 40, from Letterkenny, will begin vital therapy in Vienna tomorrow morning.

Michael was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, three months after he and his wife Susan became the proud parents of a wonderful baby boy, Senán.

Michael launched a social media campaign on December 3rd in a bid to raise the €150,000 needed for his treatment.

In his emotional appeal on social media,, he said: “I am swallowing my pride and reaching out to you for their sake, as I want Senán to grow up knowing his father.”

His appeal prompted a huge reaction on social media sites and received both local and national media coverage.

Local organisations, across Donegal, ran a number of charity events to raise funds for the popular teacher.



Events

Many charity events have been organised to raise funds including Letterkenny Athletic Club’s Captain’s Open Beer Mile.

The well known musician, Martin Orr, organised an evening of music in Voodoo in Letterkenny over the weekend and the Finn Valley College Christmas Variety show will present a special performance on Saturday, December 16th at 2.30pm to raise funds for their former colleague.

The local Donegal golfing fraternity, under the guidance of golfer Keith Shields, organised a fundraiser in conjunction with the Friday evening Euromillions draw.

Fellow golfers donated prizes. The first draw proved so successful that Keith said he has enough prizes and interest to organise a second one.

An amazing €5,000 was raised as a result of the draw.

Michael’s brother, Anthony, said the family were “overwhelmed” by the support and generosity from so many people.

Michael’s treatment will last for two weeks initially. It is uncertain whether Michael will return home to spend Christmas with his family as it will be determined by how well Michael reacts to the treatment.

Last evening over €103,000 had been raised for the appeal fund

If you would also like to donate, please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/a- future-for-michael