Plans for new dispensary in Donegal will be given the green light

Plans to build a new Primary Care Centre Dispensary in Dunfanaghy will be given the green light for next month, Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced.

The Minister said that he has been working hard in Government to stress the importance of a new facility for the town.

He has also secured a pledge that the current facility is upgraded whilst the new plans are developed.

“I have been in constant contact with concerned residents and others and I am delighted to say that HSE West Estates has received expressions of interest to develop a primary care centre in Dunfanaghy,” said Joe McHugh.

“The HSE says it will identify the successful applicant in mid-January and will proceed to design, planning and construction stage.”

Minister McHugh said the planning, design and build process will take two years.

Deputy McHugh added: “It was important to secure improvement works in the existing centre now as it is still badly needed over the next two years and the service there needs to be maintained whilst the new primary care centre is designed and built. I am delighted to be able to deliver this for Dunfanaghy and its people.”

Cllr Terence Slowey said: “I have had numerous representations on this issue and I’m delighted with this announcement from Minister Joe McHugh. I know the maintenance works on the existing facility is important too at this time and the people of Dunfanaghy can now look forward to a brand new Dispensary.”