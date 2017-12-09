New fire safety programme launched for Donegal islands

A new Fire Safety Programme for Island communities was launched by Donegal Fire Service at Gaoth Dobhair Fire Station recently.

This new programme will involve the distribution of fire safety packs which will include a 2 kg dry powder fire extinguisher, a fire blanket and a carbon monoxide alarm to every household living on Tory, Arranmore, Island Roy, Gola, Rutland, Inis Caorach, Owey, Inishinney, Inishmeane and Inishboffin.

These packs are in addition to the smoke alarms that have been distributed to households on the islands over the past number of years as part of the ongoing Islands Community Fire Safety.



Chief Fire Officer Joseph McTaggart explained that this initiative is part of the continued fire safety approach which has been delivered to the Island communities over the past number of years.



The Chief Fire Officer said that this type of an initiative is important for those living on the islands and the equipment provided in these packs are fire safety essentials and every home should have them.

These packs will be distributed to every island household by the island representatives in the coming weeks and training on how to use the fire extinguishers and the fire blankets will also be provided.



Donegal Fire Service has been working closely with Island groups over the last number months to put this initiative in place.



The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Gerry McMonagle said: “I am delighted to see our fire service working closely with the island representative bodies on this important initiative. An important part of the fire service’s remit is to promote fire safety in the home and in the community and this type of community based initiative allows the fire service to get the fire safety message conveyed in a most effective way”.

This launch event was attended by Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD and Cathaoirleach of the Islands Committee Cllr. Michael Cholm MacGiollaEasbuig and elected representative Cllr. John Shéamuis O’Fearraigh along with island representatives.