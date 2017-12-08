WEATHER: Overnight snow leaves main roads extremely dangerous

Heavy falls of snow across Donegal have left roads around the county extremely dangerous this morning.

Motorists are urged to take care with snow and freezing conditions causing a lot of problems.

Barnesmore Gap is passable with care while there were reports of a crash close to Drumkeen where emergency services were in attendance early on Friday morning. That crash has since been cleared, but motorists are urged to continue to take care along that road.

At least two national schools are remaining closed today due to the weather - Sessiaghoneill National School and Trentagh National School.

Listeners to Highland Radio this morning have reported dangerous conditions on a number of routes including the main Dungloe to Donegal Town road; Kilmacrennan to Letterkenny road; Drumkeen; around Moville; the roads around Muff; the roads around Rathmullan.

The main roads in and around Letterkenny town are said to be okay, but again, drivers are urged to drive slowly and with extreme caution.