Snow and ice warning issued for north-west



A snow and ice warning for the north-west is due to come into effect this afternoon.

Met Éireann issued the status yellow weather warning last night for scattered snow showers on Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday.

Slight to moderate accumulations are possible with up to 3 cm in parts along with Icy stretches too. The north and northwest of the country will be most at risk, as well as higher ground in other places.

The warning is valid for 24 hours from 4pm this afternoon.

Donegal is set for a cold snap with wintry showers, snow and freezing temperatures which will continue into next week.

A weather front from the north is to hit the country in the next few days with Friday set to be one of the coldest days of the winter to date.

Most of the wintry showers will fall at night and snow is expected to gather on higher ground.

Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said there is unlikely to be snow during the daytime but snow will gather on higher ground.

“There will be cold, wintry showers and probably show showers at night,” he told the Donegal Democrat.

“There will be no snow during the day. Temperatures will drop below 1 degree Celsius at night and there will certainly be snow on the higher ground,

“There will be a cold spell for the next ten days. Temperatures will be low and it will stay cold for most of next week. Most days it will be less than 6 or 7 degrees.”

He said maximum temperatures on Friday will be three or four degrees in Donegal, with some parts of the county seeing temperatures as low as 2 or 3 degrees,” he said.

Coastal areas should be milder with temperatures closer to 5 or 6 degrees.