Five Donegal tax defaulters pay almost half a million euro

Five people from County Donegal appear on the tax defaulters list which covers settlements agreed with the revenue commissioners between July and September 2017.

The largest settlement in the county was made by Sean McDonagh, 'Railway Tavern,' Old Station, Fahan at €305, 579.00 after a revenue audit found an under declaration of Income Tax, VAT and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

Pamela Bloe, a photographer from Loughanure, Annagry made the second biggest settlement of €47, 255.39 when the audit found an under declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

Weight Consultant, Nicola Ferry, Magheragallon made a settlement of €42, 896.28 after the audit found an under declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

An electrician from Dungloe, Charles O'Donnell, made a settlement of €36, 850.28 after the audit found an under declaration of VAT.

Milford-based undertaker and farmer, Patrick Sweeney, Moyle Hill, Milford made a settlement of €41, 691.91 after auditors found non declaration of Income Tax PRSI/PAYE/USC.