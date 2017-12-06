Plummeting temperatures and snow forecast in Donegal

It's time to get wrapped up and stay close to the fire with snow forecast for Donegal in the coming days.

Temperatures are set to drop and it will be become bitterly cold over the next few days in the region.

Snow is forecast but it will not be as bad in coastal areas as it will be in inland areas.

Sunday will be miserable with sleet and rain but the harsh weather could set in again from Monday.

Meanwhile, a wind warning has been issued for Donegal on Thursday.

An Atlantic storm heading for the north coast of Scotland is expected to bring strong winds to the west coast of the country.

Met Éireann has issued the status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The UK Met Office has named the storm Caroline. Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it will generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.

Northwest winds of 55 to 65 are expected to gust 100 to 110 km/h with strongest winds in coastal areas and over high ground.