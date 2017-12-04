Sligo man accused of murdering musician to face second trial next year

A Sligo man accused of murdering a musician will face his second trial at the Central Criminal Court in November next year.

Keith Brady (30) of Cartron Estate, Sligo is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo on August 2/3 2015.

Mr Brady pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter last month. The State did not accept his plea and he went on trial at the Central Criminal Court but after nine days of evidence and several hours deliberating, the jury could not agree a verdict.

This morning Justice Patrick McCarthy set a new trial date of November 19 next year.