Huge crowd pay tribute to former Donegal TD and Minister, Dinny McGinley

A huge crowd gathered in the Abbey Hotel las night to pay tribute to the former Minister and TD for Donegal South West Dinny McGinley at his official retirement dinner.

Senior ministers, MEPs , TDs and councillors from all parts of the country joined Dinny's family and mingled in what was a great social occasion.

Political differences were laid aside as both Mary Coughlan and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher called to the hotel to wish Dinny every happiness in his retirement.

Pat the Cope commented, "It is the very least we could do; he is a friend, a neighbour, a former colleague and has served Donegal well. At the end of the day we all work together for the betterment of the county."

Dinny pictured with former constituency colleagues from Fianna Fáil, Pat the Cope Gallagher and Mary Coughlan.

A beautiful portrait of his beloved Gaoth Dobhair featuing 'Bád Eddie' and Errigal, was presented to Dinny by colleagues in Fine Gael. Photo Brian McDaid.