Specsavers in Donegal town focus on raising money for a worthy cause

Specsavers Donegal town is delighted to announce that it has raised almost €1,400 for the Donegal Cancer Bus.

Throughout the month of October, for every eye test that was conducted in the store, €5 was donated to the worthwhile cause.

As the Donegal Cancer Bus is a non-profit service which relies solely on the support of the community, Specsavers Donegal town hope that the money they have raised will make a difference to those who rely on its service for treatments.

Specsavers Donegal town store director, Eddie Dolan, said: "The Donegal Caner Bus is a vital initiative in our local community and we are committed to raising funds which will support this worthwhile cause. We want to thank each of our customers who made this possible with their generous donations. The Donegal Cancer Bus is a cause that we are proud to support and I'm delighted that Specsavers Donegal has raised almost €1,400."

To donate to The Good and New Cancer Charity, please visit www.idonate.ie/1119_the-good-and-new-cancer-charity.

For more information visit Specsavers Donegal Town, Unit 2-3, The Diamond, Donegal Town, Donegal, visit www.specsavers.ie/stores/doneg altown or call (074) 974 2686.