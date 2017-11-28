Sinn Féin Senator says Fine Gael party has been damaged by recent events

Speaking from Leinster House, following the resignation of the Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn, said that their party feels vindicated in relation to the recent turn of events.

He added that what remains clear from the past week, is that Fine Gael seem to "not understand" that they don't have the majority.

"They are not going to get away with not being held accountable and defending the indefensible," he said.

He said that he feels that the sheen has gone off Leo Varadkar, he said: "This has been a thoroughly damaging week for Leo Varadkar and his party. We see the relentless spin in Donegal, claiming credit for everything whilst we have the highest level of unemployment, the lowest level of investment in the State and a huge crisis in health. When are they going to take ownership of that?" he said.

Describing recent events, he said: "What we have here is a legal strategy, by some of the most powerful people in the State to damage the reputation of a garda who did nothing wrong but point out wrong doing."

He added that the job of Sinn Féin was to hold the government to account on these matters. "We did very well and I am proud of our team," he said.

He said that while the Sinn Féin party cannot control when an election is called, the party is ready to go to the polls. "We can't decide when an election is called but when they do decide, we are ready for it," he said.