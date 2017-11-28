Wrap up and stay warm as winter beckons in Donegal

It will be cold and bright today with sunshine and scattered showers in places.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail, sleet and snow showers on high ground.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally strong and gusty winds.

Tonight will be cold. It will be dry in most areas. Lowest temperatures of Zero to 3 degrees, with frost forming and ice on untreated surfaces.