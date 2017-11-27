Christmas bonus will be paid to most Donegal social welfare recipients this week

The Christmas bonus will be paid to social welfare recipients across Donegal this week.

According to reports, some may even receive their bonus today.

Payments totalling €219 million will be made to pensioners, as well as people with disabilities, carers, lone parents, and long-term unemployed people.

The majority will receive the bonus this week.

Last Friday, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty said the Christmas bonus will be paid this week regardless of the outcome of the political crisis.