WEATHER
Stay wrapped up as cold spell continues in Donegal
We will see some sunshine today but stay wrapped up because this cold spell is set to continue.
It will turn increasingly cloudy from the west through the morning with a little patchy light rain in places. However, rain will turn heavier in the northwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, highest in western coastal parts.
Rain will be heavy early tonight but clear spells and some showers will follow. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on