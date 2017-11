It is going to be another cold and frosty day in Donegal today. The day will certainly be a wintry one with wind, showers and occasional sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds.

Showers will retreat to coastal regions tonight and it will become mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures between 0 and +3 degrees with just a slight touch of frost.