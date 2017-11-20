Major refurbishment announcement for Donegal Garda Station

Milford Garda Station is being given the go-ahead for a major refurbishment, it has been announced.

The decision follows discussions between Minister Joe McHugh and Minister of State Kevin Boxer Moran, the minister responsible for the Office of Public Works (OPW).

“Works will begin at Milford Garda Station before the end of the year. The OPW are completing the tendering process at the moment. The works are badly needed and I am delighted to have helped secure this progress," Minister McHugh said.

The works will involve additional space by extending and redesigning the existing station to include conference rooms, incident rooms, additional storage and an upgrade of the public office. There will also be extensive refurbishment of the cells.

“I know gardaí working out of the Milford station, which is the District headquarters, will welcome this upgrade as will members of the public. They will also help deliver an improved service, especially to victims of crime," he said.