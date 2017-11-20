Abbey Vocational School notes

Numerous Scholarship Awards for AVS Students with outstanding Leaving Cert results

UCD Entrance Scholarship

Congratulations to Hollie Roper who was recently awarded the entrance Scholarship to UCD on Wednesday last. This award was based on excellent leaving cert results. Hollie is studying Vetinary medicine in UCD.

Four DCU Entrance Scholarships

Kate Gurren, Emily Mc Gill, Anna Morrow and Eoin Slevin will be awarded an entrance scholarship to DCU non Wednesday 29th for their outstanding leaving cert results. Kate is studying Communications and Media, Emily is studying Applied Physics, Anna is studying Actuarial Maths and Eoin is studying Global Business and Spanish.

JP Mc Manus Scholarship

Hollie Roper will be awarded the JP Mc Manus scholarship on Saturday next 25th November in the University of Limerick for her outstanding Leaving Certs Results. The All Ireland Scholarships Programme has been in operation for nearly ten years and provides 125 Third Level Education Scholarships per annum throughout the thirty-two counties of Ireland, North and South. A minimum of two scholarships is awarded in each county each year. The scholarship programme was established in 2008 with a very generous donation of €30 million from JP McManus.

Naughton Scholarship

Emily Mc Gill has been awarded the Naughton Scholarship in Trinity College for her outstanding application and leaving Cert results. Each year 36 students are awarded Naughton Scholarships. There is at least one winner from each county in the Republic of Ireland. The scholarship is intended as a reward and encouragement to exceptional students who would like to study in the STEM field (science, technology, engineering and maths) at University. Emily is studying Applied Physics in DCU.



Parent/Teacher Meeting

1st year students will have their Parent/Teacher meeting on Wednesday, 29th November. In addition, the 2nd year Parent/Teacher meeting will take place on 7th December. We encourage all parents to attend, where possible.

Dates for Diary

On Wednesday, November 22nd mock interviews will take place for Leaving Certificate students at the Abbey Vocational School.

On February 2nd, a discussion regarding subject choices for third years and transition year students will take place. This discussion will be aimed at the parents of third year and transition year students.

On May 1st, a subject choices talk for first years will take place. The meeting will be for the parents of both first and second years.

Junior Cert Profile of Achievement

This year our students who completed the Junior Cert state examination in June will be awarded a profile of achievement as part of the new Junior cert. From 2017 Junior Certificate students will receive a document called a ‘Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement’. This document, contains three main pieces of information:-



The results from the June 2017 State Examinations

The results of the students Classroom Based Assessments

‘Other Areas of Learning’

‘Other Areas of Learning’

This section of the document provides an opportunity for other areas of learning which the student has participated in other than those which are formally assessed in examinations, to be highlighted which is a strong focus on the new JCT.

This is described by the Department of Education and Skills as ‘other learning experiences and events that the student has participated in outside of the schools junior cycle programme’. Examples of such activities may include: membership of the student council, membership of school clubs or societies, sporting teams, debating teams, taking part in a science fair, quiz, engagement in the schools own religious education programme, engagement with elements of the Physical Education (PE), Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum and CSPE.



TY

Musical

A huge well done to all our TY’s for their hard work and dedication in making ‘Abbey Mia’ a fantastic success. The show played to packed houses every night to an audience of over 1300 people. Thank you to all of those involved in organising the musical and to our staff and parents who assisted in various areas on the three nights. Sincere congratulations and a huge well done to all our students involved in the production of the show your commitment and dedication was admirable. We are very proud of your hard work! Thank you to all those who supported the show in anyway – to our staff, to the Parents' Association, to members of the community and the many people who donated raffle prizes and supported us in so many ways.

TY Work Experience

TY work experience commences this year from the 4-8th December. Over the years TY’s have experienced various placements and undertaken many interesting roles over the last number of years in the AVS. We hope this class of TY’s will enjoy it just as much as previous years.

The Big School Cook Off

Our promising cooks took part in ‘The Big School Cook Off’ this week. “Mount Charles, Ireland’s largest locally owned foodservice company, alongside “The Irish News launched the 2017/8 Big School Cook Off! It is being run in association with the Irish News and Business in the Community, the Mount Charles Big School Cook Off was open to post primary school pupils aged between 11 – 14, and schools across every county in Northern Ireland plus Donegal!”. Our very own AVS students accepted the challenge as they attempted to be Donegal’s answer to Jamie Oliver! Chloe Boyle and Amy Gallagher, Lily Doherty and Catherine Campbell doing a Bacon and Broccoli Bake. Kara Pearson and Rachel Crawford doing a Creamy Chicken & Spinach Pasta.

Mock Interviews

The Mock Interviews for 6th Years will take place in the school on Wednesday 21st November 2017. The start time will be 6 pm. This is a wonderful evening in the school where the community, the Parents’ Association and the school work together in preparation for the mock interviews on the night. The process helps prepare students for the world of work by asking participants questions similar to job interview situations. We are honored to welcome so many people with such a broad range of expertise to the school and thank all of those who very kindly give of their time to support our students. We would like the Parents’ Association and the Career Guidance Department for planning this wonderful evening.

College Trips and Talks

NUI Galway will hold a careers talk for Leaving Certs in the library on Tuesday, 21st November at 2.40 p.m. Attendance at the talk is optional. It is your responsibility to inform your class teacher that you will be absent from their class due to the talk.

The TY’s will attend the LYIT Open Day on Friday 24th November 2017. A bus will leave the school at 9 am. A small fee towards the bus will be applicable. Ms. Mc Morrow and Ms Faherty will discuss further in class.

Thank you to the University of Limerick (UL) who held a careers talk for Leaving Certs in the library this week. The talk was very beneficial and students were able to ask questions about courses, the campus etc. on the day.

The DCU Open Day was on Friday 17th of November and the day is a great experience for any student interested in the college. “DCU Open Days are open to all 6th year, 5th year and transition year students, prospective mature students, guidance counsellors, teachers and parents. The Open Day helped any student who is interested decide if DCU is right for them. Students were able to get a feel for what it means to be a DCU undergraduate” (www.dcu.ie).



Christmas Card Competition

LCA1 students are organising a Christmas card competition in order to raise money for a local charity. There is a €50 prize for the winning design and 8 designs will be printed. The deadline was this Wednesday and results will follow next week.



CSPE Action Project

Two third year classes enjoyed a lovely trip to Dublin Zoo on Tuesday 14th of November. The trip is part of their action project for CSPE. During the trip students had to choose an endangered animal, complete group work, they debated and completed a write up on the trip.

The project helps students practice the following skills: awareness, analyzing, evaluating and communicating. “Action projects have been designed to help students to develop the skills of active citizenship. The key word here is ACTION.

An Action Project involves the following steps:

•Students investigate an issue as a class

•Students reflect collectively on what they might do in response to that issue

•Students agree upon an action and carry it out, e.g. carry out a survey, organise a campaign, invite a guest speaker, organise a visit, publish a booklet, etc.

•Students evaluate their action and learning. Action projects are not traditional projects where students research their own individual topic and present their findings in a scrapbook.” (www.education.ie). The project is worth 60% of the overall marks.



Gaeilge

On Tuesday, 14th November our 5th year Higher Level Irish students took part in ‘Gaeilge 24’. The aim of this challenge was to encourage our 5th year students to try and speak Irish non – stop for one whole day. Therefore, they had to speak it for 24 hours at home, in school, in shops, with friends and in businesses around the town. This challenge allowed our students to experience the Irish language in a unique and positive way. 30’000 pupils nationwide participated in this challenge. Well done to all our students who participated in the event! Our teacher Ms M Hugh was interviewed on Raidóo na Gaeltachta about the event in the school.



Science Week

Science Week 2017 took place this week in the AVS. There was interactive Kahoot Quizzes on Wednesday for all 1st and 2nd year Students. 3rd years took part in a Junior Certificate Science interclass Quiz. Nine senior cycle students took part in the ISTA Senior Science Quiz on Thursday evening. “The regional rounds of the ISTA Senior Science Quiz is an event that also ran in 14 venues nationwide to celebrate Science week. Congratulations to our students Connor McGoldrick, Conor Timoney, Sasha Browne, Jack Yang, Kailan Mitchell; Ronan O’Donnell, Laura O’Donnell, Madeline Romilly, and Andrew Gillespie who made it through to the top ten unfortunately, they didn’t make it through to the final.



English – MS Readathon

The closing date for the MS Readathon was this week; reading is important and the MS Readathon was the perfect opportunity for all students to rediscover their love of reading. We are delighted that so many students participated and collected money for such a wonderful cause. We will announce the total amount raised next week.



Chess Club

Chess club started again this week after a successful run last year. Any 1st and 2nd years who are interested it will take place next Wednesday in Room 4. Chess competition for senior students will take place in the coming weeks, date and details to be confirmed. Winner will be crowned Grand Master.



Wellbeing

Big brother Big sister mentoring is on the 5th December 2017 for a selection of leaving and TY students. “Big Brothers Big Sisters is an internationally recognised youth mentoring programme that forms supportive friendships for young people inspiring them to brighter futures. Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally and internationally is proven through research to improve young people’s wellbeing, improve their social support and relationships with others. BBBS is operated in Ireland by Foróige.



Late Late Toy Show

This year three of our students will feature on Friday, 1st December on the Late Late Toy show. The girls, Ellen McGroary, Aoife Breslin and Síofra Maurerhofer will take to the stage in front of 1.6 million viewers on the Late Late Toy Show as Revolutionary. The hugely popular edition of RTÉ's chat show always proves to be a major hit with audiences. An incredible 1.57 million people tuned into last year's edition, making it the second most watched television show of the century so far.



Sports

Boys Soccer

The Abbey Vocational School U15 boys’ soccer team defeated St. Columba’s from Stranorlar 5-0 on Friday in the Donegal Schoolboys U15 Schools League. The boys were in good control from start to finish with a win of 5-0. Senan Quinn scored the first goal after 15 minutes finishing well from a tight angle and Conor Campbell then scored a great goal from outside the box. Campbell then got a second goal outside the box. To top it all off, Conor Campbell completed a hat trick after the keeper made a good save from Michael Harvey. Michael Gallagher completed the scoring with a good strike to the top corner. The boys have a game next Tuesday against Rosses Community, a time and venue is yet to be confirmed. U15 boys training continue after school on Tuesdays.

Athletics

Good luck to the first year students who will represent the school in the Sportshall County Final, which will be held in Dungloe on the 22nd November.

On Monday 20th the first years will have an inter class athletics competition, which the TYs will be helping with as part of their sports leadership. Students will take part in many challenges on the day such as: sprints, relay races and the shot putt. Training continues every Tuesday after school for all age groups. Cross-country training is on Friday at lunchtime.

Girls Basketball

Training continues every Monday and Thursday after school for U16s. Good luck to the U16 and senior girls who have a match next Tuesday 21st against Ballinamore, Leitrim. 1st and 2nd year girls training is every Wednesday after school in the school gym.

Boys Basketball

Our U16 and U19 boys will play their third match of the league this Monday away to St Nathys, Crossmolina. The U16’s hope to make it two wins out of three and our U19 are looking for their first win of the campaign. Good luck to both teams. Training continues every Monday from 5:30-7.00 for U16 and U19. The 1st and 2nd years continue to training every Friday from 3:30-5:00. First and second year boys basketball training will be every Friday 3:30-5:00. U16 and senior boys’ basketball training will be every Monday 5:30-7.00.

Girls Gaelic

U20 girls will play their first game of the league against Dean Maguire from Tyrone on Monday, 20th November. U16 girls will play Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Ballinamore on Tuesday, 21st November. Training continues every Tuesday’s from 4:00-5:15.

Well done and good luck to our U20 ladies caption Layla Alvey who has been nominated as a half forward for the Gaelic Life Ulster Ladies Football All Star team for 2017.

The U14 league will start after Christmas; they will play Deele Collage and Gairmscoil Chú Uladh. Good luck to the U16 girls will play Chú Uladh on the 21st and the U20s who are up against St Catherine’s on Monday, Carndonagh on the 23rd and Coláiste Ailigh in the coming weeks.

Boys Gaelic

Senior boys’ Gaelic training is every Tuesday after school at 4pm. The senior boys are playing at home to Glenties on Friday (24th). Throw-in is at 10:30, venue to be confirmed.

U16 boys’ Gaelic training will continue every Wednesday after school. U14 boys Gaelic football training is every Thursday 3:30-4:45pm. Please ensure to bring runners, a warm top, water and a gum shield. Well done to the U14 boys who are having a great year. U14 boys Gaelic Ulster final will be played on Friday 24th November against St Joseph’s Donaghmore, in the Bawnacre Comples, Irvinestown. Throw in is at 11am.

U16 Boys qualified for the quarter finals of the Ulster Competition on Thursday. They had to play a three way play off in Convoy between Coláiste Cholmcille and Carrick. As in the group this play off proved to be a very tight affair with little to separate the three teams. Abbey Vocational eventually progressed on a superior score difference despite missing a few regulars. The boys performed very well and look forward to meeting Carndonagh on Thursday.