Today's weather in Donegal

It will be cloudy today with rain, drizzle and mist. There will be a few dry and bright spells this afternoon away from coasts but these will be short lived. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with southwest winds, according to Met Éireann.



Tonight it will be mild, cloudy and foggy tonight with further rain, drizzle and mist. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Early Tuesday morning will be dry, but thick cloud and rain will soon move in again for most of the day. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with southwesterly breezes.