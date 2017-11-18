It's the Late, Late Toy Show for Donegal trio

Over the last number of years the Late, Late Toy Show has cast a very benign eye on applicants from Donegal seeking a few minutes on the most watched television show in the country.

In the last two years we have seen young Alex Nicholas from Bundoran and the Byrne Brothers from Mountcharles all striking a chord with well over a million viewers.

This year another Donegal act will feature prominently as the Donegal Town group “Revolutionary” get their big break on Friday night, December 1.

The hugely popular edition of RTE's chat show always proves to be a major hit with audiences.

An incredible 1.57 million people tuned into last year's edition, making it the second most watched television show of the century so far.

This is the break that every budding artist dreams off and offers the opportunity to showcase their talent on a massive stage.

Revolutionary comprise Donegal Town girls, Aoife Breslin, Ellen McGroary and Síofra Mauerhofer who are all students at the Abbey Vocational School and are already well established in musical circles around the country.

Aoife told the Democrat, “We went for the audition in Galway and they were back to us within the week. We are absolutely delighted and really looking forward to it. We can't reveal what we will be singing but are confident that our mix should prove popular.

As for tickets there is no point in asking the girls - their parents can't get them and with 140,000 applications already, Ryan Tubridy said, “I'm lucky to get one myself - the demand is just unprecedented.”