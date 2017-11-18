Cllr Gallagher welcomes Ardara traffic survey

Sinn Féin Councillor, Marie-Therese Gallagher, has welcomed confirmation received from Donegal County Council that a road traffic survey is to shortly commence on the N56 roadway outside St Mary's National School in Ardara.

The decision comes following growing concerns over recent months for the safety of pupils, parents and school staff when arriving and leaving the school via what is a busy section of road.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Gallagher said: “As many people living in Ardara and in the surrounding area will know, the section of road immediately outside St Mary's National School can be extremely busy and, as a national primary route, carries a high volume of traffic each day."

She added: "There are very genuine concerns surrounding the safety of pupils, their parents and school staff when accessing and leaving school grounds both at drop-off and pick up times due to the level of traffic using the road which is quite close to the school itself.

Parents

“In fact, over recent months, I’ve been contacted by parents of pupils who’ve voiced similar concerns and who feel that practical measures need to be put in place to ensure the safety of everyone who travels along this route."

Cllr Gallagher continued: "Following representations from Sinn Féin to Donegal County Council in relation to this matter, I am happy to have it confirmed to me today that the local authority will shortly begin to carry out a road traffic survey of this section of the N56 in the coming days.

“The results of this study will provide Councillors and Local Authority staff with the information which is needed in order to best resolve this issue and to enhance road safety at this location."

“I understand that school authorities have contacted the Local Authority to formally request the provision of a School Traffic Warden during school drop-off and collection times, and I am happy to work closely with both them and Donegal County Council officials to pursue this as well as other possible solutions with the view to improving safety along this route," she said.