Dry day for Donegal with some damp and misty spells

It has been a damp and misty morning however clearer conditions in places will develop later.

It will stay mild and cloudy with a good deal of dry weather through the day but there may be spells of damp misty weather occurring in places also. Highs of 9 to 12 degrees throughout the day.

There will be some rain and drizzle taking place this evening. There will be some frost too with minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.