Gardaí called to report of suspicious device in Donegal

A suspicious device which was reported to gardaí in Donegal has turned out to be a hoax.

Gardaí went to a house in Oaklands Park in the Gortlee area of Letterkenny around 9.30am, responding to a report of a suspicious device.

A spokesman at the Garda press office said the call was to a suspicious device but it turned out to be a hoax.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel were not called to the scene and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.