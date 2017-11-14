News
Gardaí called to report of suspicious device in Donegal
A suspicious device which was reported to gardaí in Donegal has turned out to be a hoax.
Gardaí went to a house in Oaklands Park in the Gortlee area of Letterkenny around 9.30am, responding to a report of a suspicious device.
A spokesman at the Garda press office said the call was to a suspicious device but it turned out to be a hoax.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel were not called to the scene and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on