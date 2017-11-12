Is it a bird? Is it a bat? Strange flying creature spotted in Donegal

One of our Donegal Democrat readers has asked for your help in identifying the strange creature, pictured above, which made an appearance in the picturesque village of Ardara over the weekend.

The creature which is similar to a beetle is described as being over 5cm in length and having four sets of wings. The creature has hooked legs.

The insect caused quiet a stir among those who witnessed it flying into hanging flower baskets in the village on Saturday night.

One observer thought the small creature was a baby bat.

Others thought that it may be a small bird and another onlooker described it as a dragon fly.

The creature made its way into a traditional musical session and took centre stage before one kind-hearted guitar player lifted it, using a glass, and placed it outside the pub.