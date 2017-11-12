Gardaí believe that the death of a Donegal man was not suspicious

Gardaí do not believe the death of a 37-year-old man in Carndonagh on Tuesday night was suspicious.

Shortly after 8pm on Monday evening gardaí were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh.

Emergency Services were at the scene providing treatment to a 37-year-old man. The man was pronounced dead a short time later and his body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A subsequent post-mortem was carried out on the body.

Investigating gardaí have since confirmed that they are not treating the death as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A preliminary report has been provided to gardaí details of which cannot be released for operational reasons.