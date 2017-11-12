Showers and sunshine forecast for Donegal today

There will be some scattered showers this morning. However, there will be sunshine throughout the day. Highs of 8 or 9 degrees though it will feel colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds which will ease this afternoon.

This evening will be cold and dry at first with clear skies. Frost will form early in the night.

Cloud will increase later in the night in the west. Lows of -1 to 2 degrees, coldest in the east, in light winds.