Efforts underway to prevent further swan deaths in Donegal

BirdWatch Ireland is extremely concerned about the deaths of at least fifteen migratory Whooper Swans in Carrigans.

Their carcasses have been discovered lying under electricity lines close to the village of Carrigans in the north east of the county.

Upon being informed of the discovery by a member of the public, BirdWatch Ireland staff member, Daniel Moloney, travelled to the scene, in the company of local National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Lee McDaid.

They confirmed that the swans had collided with the wires in flight and that the cause of the birds’ deaths was electrocution. A high proportion of the swans that were killed were juvenile birds, just a few months old.

Niall Hatch of BirdWatch Ireland said: “It is very concerning that these migratory Whooper Swans have been electrocuted in Carrigans, especially in such large numbers. Ireland hosts internationally important numbers of Whooper Swans each autumn and winter, and it has a special responsibility to conserve and protect them. We sincerely hope that measures can be put in place to prevent further swan deaths as soon as possible.”