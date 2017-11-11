A cold, cloudy and dull day in Donegal

There will be some bright and sunny spells today. However, it will be a mostly cloudy today and while it will be mainly dry, there will be a few scattered showers mainly in coastal parts. It will be a cold day, so get your cosy winters on. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

It will be cold again tonight with scattered showers. Some of the scattered showers will be heavy in coastal parts. It will become windy in coastal parts of the north and west with northwest winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty. Winds will mostly moderate further inland. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees with some frost and a risk of icy patches in inland parts.