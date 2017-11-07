Donegal export company prepares for Boston trade mission

A well established global export company based in Donegal will travel to Boston this month on a trade and investment mission.

Algaran Seafoods is a seaweed company situated in South West Donegal and are confident that their export businesses will grow from the contacts they will make on this focused “Gateway to Growth” trade mission.

Algaran hand harvest their seaweed locally with maximum respect and care for the marine environment then carefully process it at low temperatures and test it for heavy metals and pollutants. A range of organic seaweed powders for the food industry as well as a line of Organic Cosmetics and Soaps is manufactured and packaged, which are sought after from companies and individuals sourcing natural and organic cosmetic products and fine food specialists across the globe.

Commenting on behalf of Algaran, Rosaria Piseri, Managing Director said: "This is Algaran’s first trade mission to the US and although we are known already in the States for supply of our natural organic seaweed cosmetics products and raw material dried sea weed powder products, which is highly sought after amongst vegan food producers, we are confident that we will increase our export from Ireland to the USA. To date, we have already made contacts which have turned into potential clients, by networking through social media and our online shop and now we welcome the opportunity to meet high profile food and cosmetic distributors from the US face to face."

15 businesses from across the Northwest region of Ireland will be participating in an overseas trade mission with a view to expanding or further expanding their business in the US market this coming November. This follows on from an initial successful trade mission in 2016 to Boston by Donegal County Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council along with other participating organisations including, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Invest NI, Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology and the North West Regional College from North West Ireland.

This mission has a trade and investment focus as well as an educational focus and is building on the work done since 2008 on developing the Northwest’s cultural, political and economic linkages with the City of Boston and the wider Massachusetts knowledge corridor. Businesses from Ireland’s Northwest, participating in this mission are from a range of sectors including the creative digital, agri-food, advanced manufacturing and life sciences sectors.