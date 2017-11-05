Murder investigation launched by Letterkenny gardai

Gardaí in Letterkenny have this evening launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36 year-old-man.

Gardaí were called to an incident at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny at approximately 4.49pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2017. A-36-year old man had received serious injuries following an assault.

He was removed by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. The injured man died on Thursday, November 2nd, 2017 as a result of injuries sustained. A post mortem was carried out by the State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy and this investigation has now been upgraded to murder.

Speaking at Letterkenny Garda Station tonight, Detective Inspector Pat O’ Donnell appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation or to any person who visited Sylyan Park between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier this evening, the Garda Press Office told the Donegal Democrat that the death of the man, understood to be from Poland, was not being treated as suspicious.