Donegal Circuit Court: Raphoe man rammed garda car twice during high-speed chase

A Raphoe man with 102 previous convictions, who rammed a garda car twice during a high-speed chase as he fled towards Northern Ireland in the early hours of April 13 last year was jailed for two years for burglary, at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

42-year-old Jonathonh Ayton, The Close, Raphoe was driving at speeds in excess of 170 kph as he drove a Toyota Avensis car that was taken from the home of a Killybegs couple in the early hours of April 13 last year.

The defendant had been released from prison just three days before the high-speed chase.

He has 72 previous convictions from courts in Northern Ireland and 30 convictions from courts in the Republic of Ireland including several from Letterkenny courts and a court in Galway, the court was told.

When gardai apprehended the defendant after the high-speed chase at Meenbog on a road that led to Castlederg, County Tyrone, he was wearing plastic yellow gloves that he threw into a stream.

Before his capture, a tyre on the Avensis burst, but the defendant continued to drive the vehicle, the court was told.

The defendant’s boot prints were found at the home of Sean and Anne Rodgers, Fintra Road, Killybegs where the burglary happened, the court heard.

42-year-old Jonathn Ayton, The Close, Raphoe admitted charges of burglary at Fintra Road, Killybegs on April 13 last year. He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Meenbog, Ballybofey on the same date.

The defendant was given a five months concurrent jail sentence for this offence. The defendant was to get credit for time already served.

