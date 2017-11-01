Nominations sought for Donegal person of the year 2018

Nominations are being sought for the 2018 Donegal Person of the Year. The closing date for receipt of nominations is 30th of November 2017.

Any individual or any group may nominate a person, the main criteria being that the person nominated should be from Donegal and have made a significant contribution to the promotion of the county at local, national or international level. Nominations should set out the reasons for the nomination and include supporting documentation and endorsements from individuals and groups.

The Donegal Association Dublin held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, October 25th in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra. Membership to the association continues to grow and attendance at events continuing to rise.

Stephen McCahill was commended for proving to be a very popular recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year accolade. Stephen attended the AGM and spoke of the great positivity in the committee.



Elaine Caffrey from Carrigart will remain as Chairperson of the Association whilst Hugh Harkin from Cresslough will stay on as President for 2018.

The association paid tribute to the media in Donegal for publicising events to wider audiences throughout the course of the year. The publicity they give in both promoting and attending our events is extremely important in keeping the Donegal community in touch with what is happening in our association.

The committee are delighted to welcome new members to the committee, Deirdre O’Donnell (Glenties), Paddy McGill (Ardara), Adrian Harmon and Lochlann Harte (Letterkenny).

The association thanked Majella Ellis, Martin Shovlin, Tony Dunlevy and Ailbhe McMonagle for their support and dedication to the committee and wished them well for the future.

On Sunday, November 12th the Donegal Association will hold their Annual Mass of Remembrance in the Bonnington Hotel, Drumcondra at 6.30pm. Deceased members and friends of the association will be remembered on the night. Everyone welcome to attend.

Nomination forms may be downloaded from the Association’s website www.donegalassociation.ie. You can also contact 087 6419419 to receive an application form.