New Online archive of gaelic texts has strong Donegal content

A new online archive of gaelic texts spanning three centuries and including reports of the Flight of the Earls from Donegal in 1607, has been launched by a Donegal TD.



Staff of the Royal Irish Academy based in Teelin in Co Donegal were part of a team which put together 19 million words from various texts from across Europe into the incredible online resource.



The texts which were mostly in Irish have been edited for the modern day user and include accounts of that famous flight from Rathmullan, from the Great Famine right through to the Easter Rising and Partition.



“The Corpas covers a huge breadth of material and Irish history, from the Flight of the Earls in 1607 to the writings of An tAthair Peadar Ó Laoghaire and Pádraig Mac Piarais in An Claidheamh Soluis, during the golden age of the language revival,” said TD and Minister for Gaeilge Joe McHugh



McHugh paid tribute to Tyrone native Dr. Charles Dillon and his team in Donegal for their work over many years while launching the Corpas na Gaeilge 1600-1926, a historical dictionary of the Irish language from that period.



“Every aspect of this project is challenging and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all staff working on it. They are doing fantastic work in various areas including Irish history, archaeology, the Irish language, culture and science,” he said.



Caroline Ní Chasaide, Pádraig Mac Con Uladh, Niall O Ceallaigh and Eithne Ní Ghallchobair worked tirelessly in Carrick, to reproduce these texts into a format on the Royal Irish Academy website at www.ria.ie - all now searchable using key words.



“I am very proud that the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is part of this valuable project,” said Minister McHugh whose department funds the project.