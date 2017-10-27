Gaeltacht Adventure Race in Falcarragh on Sunday

The inaugural Gaeltacht Adventure Race takes place along the Wild Atlantic Way in Falcarragh on Sunday, October 29th.

The duathlon event will be held over a carefully planned trail, beach and mountain (running or walking) route which will suit participants of all levels. It will take in Ballyconnell Woods, Magheraroarty Beach, Cnoc Fola, Loch Altan and the spectacular Aghla Mountains.

A large number of local racers and visitors to the area over the weekend are expected to take part.

There are three races to suit all abilities - Sport - 32k (€45); Challenge - 55k (€55) and Full - 76k (€65).

The entry fee includes tshirt, bespoke medal and refreshments.

Online entries will be open until Friday, October 27th. Registration available on the morning of the race.

This is an Excel Sports event.