Victim of N15 collision named as Donegal man

The victim of the fatal road collision on the N15 between Sligo town and Donegal has been named as 66-year-old Packie McGrath of 7 St. Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon.

The motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car on the Sligo town side of Cliffoney on Thursday at approximately 4pm .

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Three children travelling in the car were uninjured.

Gardaí say the road is expected to be closed until lunchtime today.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Sligo Garda station at 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.