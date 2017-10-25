Pauric Kennedy elected new Donegal Town Mayor

After a keenly contested and well run election in Donegal Town, Pauric Kennedy has been elected as the new Mayor of the Eskeside town.

Kennedy succeeded the outgoing Mayor, Patricia Callaghan, whose husband also ran for the position on this occasion.

Returning officer Ernan McGettigan praised both candidates for the cordial way in which they conducted their campaign, saying that it was great endorsement of the town that two very capable candidates had put their name forward,

Voting in the St. John Bosco Centre was exceptionally busy throughout the day with over 600 having voted by 4.00 pm. There then was a steady increase as many first time voters arrived from the schools to cast their vote. This was boosted by the traditional “teatime" vote. A total of 1,120 votes were cast.

Speaking to the Democrat after his election, Pauric Kennedy, “Today is a very special day and a very emotional moment for me - I know that my late father and former Cllr. Peter Kennedy would be very proud.

“I would like to pay tribute to the outgoing Mayor, Patricia Callaghan, for her outstanding work over the last four years. I know that she is going off to Australia on a well deserved break and I sincerely hope that she has a truly great holiday.

“I would also like to pay tribute to fellow candidate Vincent Callaghan - Vincent ran a first rate campaign but at the end of the day there can be only one mayor. I can assure the people of Donegal that Vincent would have served the well.”

Concluding he said, “I am very honoured that the people of Donegal have elected me as their mayor, it is a privileged position and one that I will carry out to the utmost of my ability.

“I would like to sincerely thank my mother and all my family, the Community Chamber and everyone who voted for me and a special word to the committee of the St. John Bosco Centre who provided this superb facility.

“We can all celebrate at the Mayor’s Ball when Patricia returns from her holiday.”