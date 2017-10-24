Donegal vigil to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar

A vigil is being held in Donegal this weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.

The Inishowen Abortion Rights Campaign will join with groups across the country this Saturday in holding a vigil to mark the anniversary.

Last week the professor who chaired the HSE inquiry into the death in Galway University Hospital in 2012 said the Eighth Amendment “played a major role” in her death during pregnancy.

Spokesperson from the Inishowen Abortion Rights Campaign, Cathleen Shiels said: “We come together to mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of Savita Halappanavar, and we remember the women who have died since her passing also. We think of the families of those lost women and we hope they are able to find peace.

“The Eighth Amendment is indiscriminate; whether you are experiencing complications in a planned and welcomed pregnancy, like Savita; or experiencing a crisis pregnancy - the Eighth Amendment prohibits access to timely and compassionate abortion services. Healthcare professionals in the South of Ireland can only intervene when there is a risk to the life (as distinct to the health) of the woman who is pregnant. Five years after her death, we haven't progressed to a point where someone in the same position as her would be guaranteed a safe abortion. The management of miscarriage is impacted by Eight Amendment as are all of our maternity services. Savita deserved better, we all do. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.