Donegal vigil to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar
A vigil is being held in Donegal this weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Savita Halappanavar.
The Inishowen Abortion Rights Campaign will join with groups across the country this Saturday in holding a vigil to mark the anniversary.
Last week the professor who chaired the HSE inquiry into the death in Galway University Hospital in 2012 said the Eighth Amendment “played a major role” in her death during pregnancy.
“The Eighth Amendment is indiscriminate; whether you are experiencing complications in a planned and welcomed pregnancy, like Savita; or experiencing a crisis pregnancy - the Eighth Amendment prohibits access to timely and compassionate abortion services. Healthcare professionals in the South of Ireland can only intervene when there is a risk to the life (as distinct to the health) of the woman who is pregnant. Five years after her death, we haven't progressed to a point where someone in the same position as
The vigil begins at
