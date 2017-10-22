Cllr Jack Murray elected at Sinn Féin chairman in Donegal

The Sinn Féin in Donegal organisation has elected Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray as the party’s chairperson in the county at an AGM held in Gallagher’s Hotel, on Thursday night.

Cllr Murray said he is honoured to take on the position and paid tribute to the outgoing members of the officer board in the county.

Speaking after the AGM, Cllr Murray said: "I'm delighted to have been elected chairperson of the Sinn Féin organisation in County Donegal. It really is an honour to be trusted by my comrades in the county to take on this position."

“Thankfully our party is currently in a very strong position in Donegal. We have some 700 members organised across every town, village and parish in the county. We also have nine county councillors, two high profile members of the Oireachtas and an MEP for the region. That is a result of years of hard work by our activists and the enactment of long term plans which were put in place by the leadership locally," he added.

Objectives

“As republicans however, we will never be satisfied with where we are and will always strive to grow further and recruit more members so that we can build support for our political objectives and eventually deliver the United Ireland of Equals to which so many people have dedicated their lives.

“We are lucky in Donegal to have a blend of energetic and enthusiastic young people who are keen to build a better society in Ireland and experienced activists with a wealth of political knowledge to guide the party as we continue to grow.

“It is a very exciting time to be a member of Sinn Féin and I would encourage anyone who would like to help out locally or feels that they can contribute to our political project to contact your local representative and become involved.”