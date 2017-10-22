News
Theft at Donegal church
Thieves have struck the Donegal church for the third time this year
St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads.
Thieves have struck at a Donegal church for the third time this year.
The theft at St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon is understood to have taken place on Saturday afternoon.
Thieves made off with an unknown sum of money from a number of shrine boxes.
Earlier this year four churches and a parish hall, all in east Donegal, were targeted in seven different thefts which took place between March and April.
