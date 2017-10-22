Shay Given in Letterkenny today for book signing

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, Shay Given, will be Easons at the Letterkenny Shopping Centre this afternoon to sign copies of his long-awaited autobiography, Any Given Saturday.

The Lifford native was a guest on RTE's Ray D'Arcy Show last night.

Shay joined Celtic at the age of 16, having impressed scouts who watched him play for Lifford Celtic in the semi-final of the FAI Junior Cup in Dundalk. He made his debut for the Republic of Ireland under Mick McCarthy against Russia in March 1996.

He went on to become an Irish hero and a Premier League marathon man, with his goalkeeping career has spanned three decades. He has played in World Cups and FA Cup finals; shared a dressing room with football greats like Roy Keane, Alan Shearer and Robbie Keane and worked under celebrated managers like Kenny Dalglish, Bobby Robson and Martin O'Neill. But Shay has had to show courage and strength of mind to get where he wanted in life. At four years old, he cruelly lost his mother to cancer at the age of just 41. Mum Agnes's dying wish was that Dad Seamus would keep the family together.

Seamus kept his word and the Given clan watched with pride as Shay forged a record-breaking career in the sport he loved. From Donegal to Saipan, Glasgow to Wembley and Tyneside to Paris, it's been some journey. Shay has seen it all. Glorious highs and desperate lows.

Dressing room wind-ups and team-bonding punch-ups. Brutal injuries and crippling self-doubt. Along the way, he has made so many friends.

When one of his closest pals Gary Speed died suddenly in 2011, he was devastated. He played on, doing the only thing he knew to get him through the pain pulling on a shirt and a pair of gloves. Shay loves football for him, nothing can beat the buzz of a Saturday afternoon or the thrill of a big match night under lights. But he has never lost touch with the fans who make the game what it is.

Entertaining, opinionated and inspirational, his book features a stellar cast of famous football names from the past 25 years. It tugs at the heart strings, bubbles with banter and lets slip secrets behind the big stories. This is a rare journey behind the scenes as told by one of our own.

He will be signing copies today between 1 pm and 4 pm in Letterkenny.