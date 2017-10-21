Tai Chi Master coming to Donegal

One of the foremost masters of the Chinese art of Tai Chi will visit Donegal next weekend.

Master Chen Ying Jun will visit and teach four days of seminars in Creevy, Ballyshannon from Friday to Monday.

Master Chen Ying Jun is the second eldest son of the current Grandmaster of their family art, Chen Xiao Wang.

The gentle art promotes good health and posture and is organised by Rossnowlagh based instructor, Gill Keogh, who is a direct student of the grandmaster.

She runs weekly classes in Donegal Town, Letterkenny and Rossnowlagh, as well as Enniskillen in Fermanagh.

The event will see enthusiast from a across Ireland gather at Creevy National School, between Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh where master Ying Jun will instruct on a range of aspect of the art that is endorsed by the World health Organization.

For more information and how to book see www.chenireland.com