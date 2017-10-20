Three drivers detected for speeding in Donegal during nationwide operation

Three drivers have been caught speeding in Donegal today as part of a national operation.

A driver was detected doing 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 at Drumskellan at Muff. Also in Inishowen, a driver was recorded doing 119km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N13 at Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal while in Lifford a driver was detected doing 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N14 at Mulnagung.

Gardaí are conducting a national speed enforcement operation for National Slow Down Day which runs from 7am today to 7am tomorrow.

The objective of the operation is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on the roads.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Over 106,000 speeding detections have been made nationally so far in 2017.